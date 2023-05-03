The board of directors has selected Roman Studer to the position of CEO of the SBA (Swiss Bankers Association), effective August 1 2023.

Studer has extensive understanding of the financial business and has worked as a senior management and professor on economic policy and financial markets for a number of years.

Since 2018, he has served as head governmental affairs Switzerland at UBS, having responsibility for all bank-relevant regulatory and economic policy developments in Switzerland.

Studer previously worked as the chief operating officer of the “UBS Centre for Economics in Society,” which is an associated institute of the University of Zurich. The center promotes interaction between academia, business, politics, and the general public, as well as economic research.

This position was held from 2012 to 2017.

Studer studied politics, economics, and economic history at the University of Zurich and Oxford University, where he earned a PhD in economic history.

In addition to working as an assistant professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, he has educated and performed research at both campuses.

He has also taught at the University of St. Gallen since 2013. As a management consultant with Boston consulting group, Studer’s first position was advising international financial firms.

Marcel Rohner, chairman of the SBA, commented: “Thanks to his many years spent working at the interface of economics and politics, his profound knowledge of financial market regulation and economic policy, and his national and international network, Roman Studer has the ideal profile for his role with us. The board of directors is convinced that Roman can build bridges and, through dialogue with the various stakeholders, achieve a consensus from which our sector, our economy and every one of us in Switzerland will benefit.”

Roman Studer added: “I would like to thank the board of directors for the trust it has placed in me and, as new CEO of the SBA, look forward to playing an active role in creating the best possible environment for a prosperous financial centre going forward. In my current function, I have already been working with the SBA for a number of years. The association’s strength lies in its ability to secure compromise and speak with a single voice on behalf of the financial centre – something which is especially important given the challenges we currently face.”