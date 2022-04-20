Saxo Markets appoints Greater China wealth management head

Singapore-based online trading and investment specialist Saxo Capital Markets HK has appointed Ken Shih as head of Wealth Management, Greater China.

In his new role, Shih will be responsible for managing the firm’s wealth management strategies and offerings in the Greater China region.

He will also focus on developing Saxo’s digital wealth management business in the region.

Shih will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Saxo Markets Asset Management APAC head Manish Prasad and Hong Kong CEO Richard Douglas.

Douglas said: “We’re delighted to have Shih onboard. He definitely brings the expertise and exceptional energy we’re looking for.

“With his joining and the Type 4 and Type 9 licenses we obtained last October, Saxo’s well-positioned and fully committed to the wealth management business which is an important piece in Saxo’s overall ambition. We aim to provide more comprehensive services to support clients achieving their financial aspirations through our multi-asset trading and investment offerings.”

Shih, who has around 18 years of experience in the financial industry, previously held key roles in firms including HSBC, UBS and JPMorgan Chase.

He was head of Sales and Marketing at Hong Kong-based fintech startup AQUMON for the last three years.

Shih said: “I’m excited to take on this role and help Saxo accelerate its Wealth Management expansion in Greater China. Saxo is an excellent company with 30 years of experience pioneering in the Fintech space.

“With a strong technology stack, talented individuals firm-wide, a broad range of access to global markets and products, and a deep understanding of clients, I have no doubt we can deliver a top notch digital wealth management service and experience for the investors.”

Last October, Saxo Markets secured two new licences from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong to offer more comprehensive services to investors.