Santander UK has launched the selection of 100 students for the Santander Universities Scholars Programme, a new flagship programme designed to help students from under-represented groups in higher education.

The multi-million-pound programme awards each scholar £30,000 over three academic years, as well as a dedicated mentor and access to opportunities for growth and training.

This new venture is a key component of Santander’s education and skills programme, which will be unveiled in November 2022 by Santander UK Chairman William Vereker.

“I want to say a huge congratulations to our 100 scholars on being selected. We’re excited to be supporting you on your educational journey and helping you build skills for the future.

At Santander, we believe education unlocks potential, broadens aspirations, and should be equitable and accessible for everyone. Our new scholarship programme is testament to that belief and demonstrates our commitment to breaking down education barriers, improving social mobility, broadening career opportunities, and delivering impactful change to build a better future for all,” Vereker stated.

The scheme aims to eliminate obstacles for students who are most likely to have difficulties when entering higher education and to support them in gaining access to the educational opportunities and skills required to reach their full potential.

This year’s scholars are a varied group, chosen from over 3,500 applicants, all of whom identify with The Office for Students‘ list of under-represented groups.

83% of the pupils come from low-income families or have a low socioeconomic level, 46% are older students, 45% are from Black, Asian, and ethnic minority backgrounds, 26% are disabled, and 15% have been in care.

Thom Delaney, BA Community Education at the University of Glasgow and one of this year’s Scholars, said:

“I am thrilled to have been accepted for the Santander Universities Scholars Programme. This opportunity will provide a range of benefits including networking, mentorship and international experiences. I am eager to connect with other scholars and industry leaders who share my passion for community development. Having access to a Santander mentor will be invaluable as I navigate my academic and professional career.”

Nicole Kolenyo, BS Accounting and Finance at the University of Northampton and one of this year’s Scholars, added:

“I first heard about the Santander Universities Scholars Programme through my University personal tutor. I decided to take a leap of faith and apply, not thinking I would get accepted. Although the funding is what initially attracted me to this programme, my biggest motivation for applying was seeing Santander present students with opportunities for professional and personal growth. Being a 25-year-old mature student living independently and supporting myself since the age of 16 has never been easy. The financial assistance from this scholarship will help me find new things that stimulate my mind and help with my personal growth.”

Santander Universities is the bank’s global flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, with over €2bn in support to the Higher Education sector over the last 25 years.

Since its UK launch in 2007, Santander has given over £100mn to universities across the country to sponsor education, employment, and entrepreneurship projects, allowing more students and businesses to thrive.