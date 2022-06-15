Sanctuary Wealth launches alternative investments platform

Sanctuary Wealth has launched a customised alternative investments platform to help its partner firms streamline the management of alternative investments across their full investment life-cycle.

Powered by +SUBSCRIBE, the platform features product menu centralisation, investor onboarding, product training and education, compliance controls, electronic subscription documents, and integrated order workflows.

It is designed to allow advisers to make investments in alternative investment funds “automagically” and manage client positions through the investment life cycle.

Sanctuary Wealth CEO and co-founder Jim Dickson said: “With our new platform, Sanctuary Wealth becomes the first hybrid RIA to offer this kind of digital access to alternative investments, where everything has been sourced and vetted by our own team rather than outsourced to a third-party vendor.”

Sanctuary Wealth managing director and head of Alternative Investments Patrick McGowan added: “Our investment in the development of this bespoke technology platform allows us to scale our in-house manager selection and deliver a best-in-class operating platform to our retail and institutional clientele.”

+SUBSCRIBE provides enterprise software solutions for allocators, sponsors, and service providers to help drive digital transformation in the alternative investments space.

Commenting on the partnership with Sanctuary, +SUBSCRIBE founder and CEO Rafay Farooqui said: “By using our technology, Sanctuary has delivered a custom alternative investment platform that integrates with any fund manager, third-party custodian, reporting provider, or other vendor to ensure an easy and seamless workflow.

“We are thrilled to partner with them on this important private markets initiative.”

This April, Sanctuary Wealth added Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management to its network, expanding its Latin American footprint.

Last year, the firm set up a new subsidiary called Sanctuary Global to cater to the Latin American market.