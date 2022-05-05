Saffery Champness expands Cayman offering with Holdun Trust takeover

Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries has acquired Cayman Islands-based Holdun Trust for an undisclosed amount.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, further expands Saffery Champness’ international footprint, which covers Switzerland, Dubai and the Channel Islands.

Established in 2015 by Brendan Dunn, Holdun Trust is a wholly independent, fully licensed, and regulated trust company.

Following the transaction, the firm will be rebranded as a Saffery Champness office in Cayman Island.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Saffery Champness’ Cayman offering, which was launched in 2020 as part of the firm’s effort to cater to its international and globally mobile client base.

The addition of Holdun Trust will expand the offering with a stand-alone full service office encompassing comprehensive fiduciary, trust and corporate services.

Saffery Champness Registered Fiduciaries managing director Nick Batiste said: “Since we first launched our Cayman offering, we have seen significant and growing interest in the options the jurisdiction affords. The launch of this new office marks an exciting new chapter for our business, while further enhancing the Cayman Islands services we provide to our clients.

“On completion of the acquisition, Zoe Day and Fiona Pileta of Holdun Trust will join Saffery Champness, working alongside Paul Tucknott, managing director of Saffery Champness in Geneva, and Lisa Vizia, director of Saffery Champness in Guernsey, who together lead the firm’s Cayman Islands offering. We look forward to welcoming Zoe and Fiona to the firm.”

Commenting on the deal, Day said: “Whether for corporate or philanthropic purposes, to protect the privacy and interests of family members, or to manage complex portfolios including cryptocurrency and other digital assets the Cayman Islands offers significant advantages.

“On behalf of Holdun Trust I am very pleased to now be able to provide clients access to these advantages as part of Saffery Champness and to help contribute to the continued growth of the firm.”