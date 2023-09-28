David Hallifax, head of Australia and New Zealand at S64.

Hallifax will lead the growth of S64 and its unique delivery and technological capabilities throughout Australia and New Zealand from his base in Melbourne.

The hiring will strengthen the organisation’s footprint in Asia-Pacific (APAC), which has recently seen hires, especially in Japan.

As S64 develops its private markets and technology solutions for wealth managers, private banks, and asset managers, the area serves as a significant growth engine.

Hallifax joins S64 with more than 20 years of experience in private markets and distribution industry.

He previously worked for nearly ten years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management as head of Australia and New Zealand funds, where he established and built the wholesale channel and effectively introduced private markets into the private wealth sector.

Furthermore, he formerly held leadership positions at AMP Capital Investors and Schroders.

Tarun Nagpal, founder, and CEO at S64, said: “David is an excellent addition to the team at S64, which continues to grow from strength to strength. As the business expands at pace in APAC, David will establish our critical presence in Australia and New Zealand and bring our existing offering to a new level. His invaluable experience and skillset will be an asset as we continue to offer our clients industry-leading alternative platforms and solutions. Australia and New Zealand are strategic markets for S64 where we expect to significantly bolster our presence over the coming months”

Hallifax added: “I am delighted to be joining S64 as the business embarks on an exciting period of global growth. We are seeing increasing interest in the private markets arena in Australia and New Zealand and S64 is well-positioned to tap into these opportunities with tailored local solutions. I look forward to working with colleagues to harness S64’s unparalleled global connectivity and technology in these exciting markets.”

With the demand for private markets products increasing across Europe and APAC, Hallifax’s appointment is the most recent in a string of key hires.

It comes after Hiroaki Ohhigashi’s appointment as head of Japan in June 2023 and is another indication of S64’s ambition to pioneer solutions to take advantage of the numerous opportunities available in APAC.