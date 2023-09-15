Following a sustained period of performance for the Global Equity Select Strategy, which has witnessed considerable inflows and interest from investors in the UK and around the world, Royal London made this decision.

In order to maintain access to the strategy and its portfolio managers to the entire global stock market, Royal London considers that this move is in the best interests of its customers.

The Global Equity Select strategy leverages the recognised investment process of Royal London Asset Management’s Global Equity team, investing in firms at the ideal stage of their life cycle to provide a balanced, concentrated portfolio with low style risk.

This method has been effective, with the strategy continuously achieving risk-adjusted performance and ranking in the top decile of performance within its peer group.

The Global Equity Select Strategy is one of Royal London Asset Management’s global equity investment solutions, which are designed to address the needs of an extensive mix of clients, including retail investors, wealth managers, and institutions.

Global Equity Diversified, Global Equity Income, Global Equity Transitions, and Global Equity Enhanced are still available to existing and new investors.

These strategies, which also use the Royal London Asset Management Global Equity team’s established methodology to stock selection and portfolio management, have consistently delivered significant risk-adjusted outperformance.

In line with this move, Royal London Asset Management has limited the number of shares that can be issued by the Royal London Global Equity Select Fund.

Because of this, neither current nor new investors will be allowed to buy shares in the Fund.

For all share classes, the share issuance restriction is in effect.

Rob Williams, chief distribution officer at Royal London Asset Management, commented: “This decision reflects our continued commitment to deliver the best outcomes for our clients. We have seen extremely strong interest in the Global Equity Select strategy, with capacity levels now reaching a point where we believe it is in the best interest of investors to exercise controls to ensure our investment team can continue to invest in best-of-breed companies that can deliver attractive long-term outperformance.”