Photo London announced Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as the Fair’s Principal Partner, which will take place from May 10-14, 2023, at Somerset House.

112 exhibitors from 55 cities all over the globe, including Berlin, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Hong Kong, Mexico, Milan, Montreal, New York, Oslo, Paris, Santa Monica, Sydney, Taipei, Tehran, and Tokyo, will participate in the eighth edition of Photo London.

Prue Thompson, head of marketing and client engagement at RBC Wealth Management International, said: “RBC’s long-standing commitment to the arts reflects the critical role that they play in enriching our lives, and is central to our purpose of helping communities prosper. Through RBC’s cultural partnerships and our own corporate art collection, of which photo-based practices play an active role, we are honoured to be able to support artists and organisations that are shaping our societies and culture. We are proud to partner with Photo London in 2023, one of the most prominent gatherings of collectors, exhibitors and curators in the photographic world, supporting this unique platform to encourage new talent and creative excellence.”

Alongside the main show, the Discovery section supports up-and-coming galleries and photographers, and this year it included several artists using artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The expanded Publisher’s part of the Fair brings the most interesting titles printed abroad, while the Public Programme features engaging and innovative exhibitions, installations, displays, and a famous Talks programme organised by Aperture.

The group exhibition “Writing her own Script” and Martin Parr’s solo exhibition of recent work, both of which are on view this year, are among the shows. The exhibition “Woman Photographers from the Hyman Collection,” organised by the Centre for British Photography, honours many of the ground-breaking female photographers who have worked in the UK over the past 100 years. Another exhibition, “Fotografia Maroma,” was co-curated by Fariba Farshad and renowned Mexican gallerist Patricia Conde.

Photo London Co-Founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad commented: “We are thrilled that the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) will be our principal partner,’’ added Photo London Co-Founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad.

‘’The opportunity to work with a sponsor with such a highly esteemed history of art fair engagement in the UK takes Photo London to a completely new level, further developing Photo London’s extensive international collector outreach. This is a highly significant addition to our partnership portfolio. It builds on the partnership announced last year with Creo and Angus Montgomery Arts — which made us the world’s largest photography platform — and new collaborations with Belmond and Hahnemühle as well as Photo London’s long-term associations with Nikon and FT Weekend. These outstanding partnerships — together with the artistic and collecting communities they nurture and bring to the Fair — play a crucial role in assuring Photo London’s place as the key global fair for the future of photography.”