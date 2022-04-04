Rothschild & Co appoints head of private client wealth solutions

Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

David Kilshaw has been appointed as managing director and head of private client wealth solutions in the Rothschild & Co UK wealth management business.

Kilshaw joins from private client advisory firm Rawlinson & Hunter and brings over 35 years’ experience. Previously, he had been head of private client tax at KPMG and head of family office at EY.

Working in partnership with the existing team, Kilshaw will provide expertise for clients with complex personal financial and business requirements. Furthermore, he will build on the firm’s internal knowledge and expertise in aspects of the fast-moving private client tax environment.

Helen Watson, UK CEO and co-head of Rothschild & Co’s wealth management business, said: “David’s reputation in the industry is second to none and I am thrilled that he is joining us. While we do not offer tax advice, David will sit alongside our Client Advisers, enabling them to have more meaningful conversations with our clients. This will ensure that we ask the right questions and identify opportunities through which we can guide clients in implementing more effective, early planning in partnership with their tax, accountancy and legal advisers.”

Nick Barran, head of business development for Rothschild & Co’s UK Wealth Management business said: “David’s exceptional expertise will further strengthen relationships with our valued community of professional intermediaries. I look forward to working with him to identify ways to generate more mutual opportunities to assist clients in preserving and growing their families’ wealth.”

Kilshaw added: “The opportunity to provide an additional wealth planning advisory perspective to Rothschild & Co’s clients is very exciting. I am delighted to be joining Helen, Nick and the excellent team.”

In addition, Rothschild & Co.’s wealth management unit has decided to stop accepting new Russian clients amid growing sanctions on Russian entities and individuals over Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine, reported Bloomberg.

The move is part of a precautionary measure by the Paris-headquartered bank as it fears the US and European countries will impose sanctions on more individuals in the future, sources privy of the development told the news agency.