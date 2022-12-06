Rothschild & Co adds new onshore wealth team in Zurich

Addition of the new team will enable Rothschild & Co to boost its client service capability in greater Zurich. Credit: Rothschild & Co.

Rothschild & Co has further expanded its reach in greater Zurich area by hiring a team of six relationship managers.

By hiring new people, the firm aims to boost its client service capability in the region, which is largely dominated by German-speaking population.

It follows the appointment of Andreas FELLER as the head of the firm’s Swiss onshore Zurich and deputy head of private banking Zurich.

The move comes after Rothschild & Co announced a deal to sell two asset management units from its North American arm to Wintrust Financial.

The move includes the recruitment of Aaron Keller as the head of the Swiss onshore Zurich executive & entrepreneurs team that will cater to the high-net-worth family executives and entrepreneurs in greater Zurich.

Most recently, Keller served as the head of entrepreneurs & executives at Credit Suisse in the greater Zurich area.

Besides, Philippe Neher, a lawyer who previously served Zürcher Kantonalbank ’s wealthy clients, Jürg Kramis and Jonas Kessler have also joined the team.

Both Kramis and Kessler were client advisors at Credit Suisse in the Lake Zurich area.

Emanuel Grauwiler, who provided Swiss 5 Group’s multi-family office clients with wealth advises, has also joined the team. Grauwiler also worked with the private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser.

Furthermore, Ueli Gnos, who was a senior relationship manager at Bergos Private Bank, has joined a separate Swiss onshore Zurich wealth management team of Rothschild & Co.

Feller said: “The new team will also work closely with our Global Advisory and Merchant Banking divisions to provide high net worth individuals with access to business succession, financing, private equity and M&A services.

“We are very excited about the high calibre of these individuals and are convinced that they will make an important contribution in accelerating our growth in German-speaking Switzerland.”