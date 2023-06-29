Matthew James

James will collaborate closely with the current wealth management marketing team, client advisers, and the larger business in formulating and putting into practise the marketing strategy to promote further growth in his role as head of marketing and business development.

In this newly created position, he will be in charge of improving relationships with current and potential clients as well as with business intermediates.

He will also be in charge of raising awareness of the company and its reputation in the industry.

James is a senior marketing and business development specialist with more than 20 years of experience working for numerous top UK and US international law firms in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

He previously held the positions of chief marketing officer at Fried Frank LLP in New York and director of marketing and business development at Charles Russell Speechlys, where he helped reinvent the brand portfolio.

Helen Watson, CEO of Rothschild & Co’s UK wealth management business, said: “Our business has grown substantially in the last few years, with a number of key Client Adviser hires and new regional offices. We are delighted that Matt has agreed to join us to provide additional strategic capability to our front office as we continue to expand.”

James Morrell, head of front office, Rothschild & Co’s UK wealth management business, added: “Matt’s experience in advising leading global professional services firms on their successful growth and marketing strategies over the last two decades, helping them enhance their client service offering and strengthen their brand proposition make him perfectly placed to support our Wealth Management business in achieving its growth plans, while ensuring we maintain exceptional client service and engagement.”