Premier Path Wealth Partners, an independent RIA, has been established by an eight-person Florham Park, New Jersey financial team, led by CEO and founding partner Michael Lehman.

Pre-business-sale planning, navigating corporate pay schemes, and business consultation services for improving firm value are among Premier Path’s capabilities. In addition to legacy and succession planning, retirement, cash-flow planning, tax-efficient investment management, and risk management.

The team, which formerly worked at Merrill Lynch, specialises in meeting the specific demands of high-net-worth clientele like as business owners, executives, and multi-generational families.

“We’ve completed years of due diligence, looking at wirehouses, quasi-independence, and full independence,” said Premier Path’s Lehman. “We decided that full independence with support from Dynasty Financial Partners is the best way to serve our clients, today and in the future.”

Lehman added: “We’re immediately adding two new members: Brian Glenn as director of investments, and Bill Ehrhardt as our head of business advisory services. As these appointments indicate, being an independent firm means we can pursue more creative and sophisticated solutions for our clients while pursuing M&A and other business opportunities.”

Premier Path intends to make use of Dynasty’s skills in marketing, back-office assistance, compliance, third-party research, investment solutions, technology, software, and back-office support.

For Shirl Penney, Dynasty’s CEO, and co-founder: “Mike Lehman and his impressive team are a great fit for the independent wealth arena. Because of their commitment to staying on the cutting edge of technology and investing, they will flourish with access to the full marketplace of strategies, research, and tools.”

Premier Path also includes the following professionals in addition to the two new hires: Michael Lehman, CEO and founding partner, is joined by Derek Wittjohann, chief operating officer and partner, and Patrick York, partner.

Linda Kalata is the chief administrative officer and chief compliance, and Rebecca Garcia and Patrick Regan serve as relationship managers.

Premier Path has chosen Fidelity, eMoney, and Black Diamond as resources in addition to Dynasty Financial Partners.

“We are delighted to welcome the entire Premier Path team to the Fidelity platform and look forward to providing resources to further their client- centered approach,” said John Phillips, head of platform sales at Fidelity institutional wealth management services.

“Taking the leap towards independence reflects the team’s long-term commitment to their clients’ goals and we are thrilled to be supporting them in their next stage of growth.”