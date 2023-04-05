Richard Albrecht has been named head of wealth management at REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, reporting to partner Lorenzo Rocco di Torrepadula.

Albrecht has been with the bank since January 1, 2023, and his responsibilities include creating internal wealth management operational systems, as well as promoting all of the bank’s business lines as part of the bank’s 360-degree service offer plan.

Albrecht has over 25 years of banking experience, 15 of which have been spent in Swiss and global customer development. He is largely responsible for establishing internal wealth management operational systems that will provide clients with a better experience at all levels of their relationship with the Bank. He is based in Geneva.

Prior to joining REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, Albrecht worked at Deutsche Bank as a member of the WM European Committee and then at BNP Paribas as a member of the Executive Board and Head of Wealth Management for French-speaking Switzerland.

He began his career with UBS Warburg Dillon Read, then moved on to Lombard Odier. Richard has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Geneva, as well as degrees from the University of Michigan, the IMD, and the Harvard Business School.

Through the full range of its five business lines—Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services, and Asset Management—REYL Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to promote a variety of high-end cross-functional services and high value-added solutions to its clientele of entrepreneurs, institutional investors, and international family offices.

Richard Albrecht, head of wealth management, comments: “I am delighted to be joining such an entrepreneurial group and to have a greater impact within a top-tier team. The Group’s recent partnerships reflect its strong growth ambitions, incorporating an offer of high-end and tailor-made wealth management services for a clientele of entrepreneurs and international investors.”

“We are very pleased to welcome someone of Richard Albrecht’s calibre to the REYL Intesa Sanpaolo Group. We are counting on his entrepreneurial qualities to strengthen our policy of innovation and excellence, to ensure the long-term development of our Group and to continue our commercial development in the service of our clients,’’ added Francois Reyl, chief executive.