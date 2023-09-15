The investment funds will be utilised by Revo to enhance platform technological development and increase market share in important Asian gateway cities where the company has already built a strong presence, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Shanghai, and Taiwan.

Additionally, the funding will help the business enter new markets like Thailand and Korea.

Ray Tam, CEO of Revo Digital Family Office, said: “Securing the investment strongly validates international investors’ confidence in the resilience of Revo’s business model, our long-term value proposition, and our role in shaping the future of digital asset family offices. With their backing, we are optimally positioned to empower UHNW clients with access to digital asset-based investments, thereby addressing an underserved area that currently exhibits significant demand. This support will fuel our mission to bridge the worlds of traditional wealth and digital innovation, situating us and our clients at the forefront of a global financial revolution.

“Moreover, we are strategically positioned for growth into emerging markets, including Korea and Thailand, characterised by robust digital asset engagement and unmet market demands.”

Zann Kwan, managing partner and chief investment officer of Revo added: “The investment is a strong endorsement of our vision to be catalysts and leaders in the digital asset ecosystem. It will propel our market expansion and technological advancement. As digital asset policies become increasingly favourable in key markets like Hong Kong and Singapore, our firm is committed to ensuring that our clients are active participants in this global shift, as well as preserving and growing their asset.”

Revo Digital Family Office is Asia’s first multi-family office focusing on digital assets.

Furthermore, it was designed to drive the continual growth of digital asset landscapes and wealth management models by integrating digital and traditional wealth channels for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families with tailored wealth solutions.