Trillions of retail wealth could be channelled into sustainability and ESG by 2030

Standard Chartered has found that $8.2trn of investable retail wealth could be funnelled into sustainable investments by 2030 to finance ESG objectives in growth markets.

Free Report How can your business build resilience within the ESG space? Identify the top trending themes relevant to ESG across all sectors

Monitor investment and innovation landscape in ESG

Track key events and social media mentions related to ESG Download our full report to understand how you can use GlobalData’s trusted insight to develop your business in 2022 and beyond. ESG is a key theme impacting companies across all sectors globally. It has emerged as the top theme among company filings, with a rising focus on SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) amidst current geopolitical tensions and sustainability-driven investments. Leading sectors with the highest active jobs in this space include aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and payments, construction, and consumer, with many companies actively looking to establish ESG-related expertise. For more information related to company filings and job analytics, as well as key insights across the latest news, deals, and patents, consult our full report. This report will help you to:Download our full report to understand how you can use GlobalData’s trusted insight to develop your business in 2022 and beyond. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

The capital could be crucial in bridging funding gaps in areas including energy, food security, poverty alleviation, and reaching global net zero carbon.

Retail wealth turning to ESG?

This is according to Standard Chartered’s Sustainable Banking Report 2022: Mobilising retail investor capital.

Furthermore, the report stated that 40% of retail investors across all markets and income brackets consider climate change and carbon emissions a top investment priority.

Mainland China and India had the highest potential for growth in sustainable investing, attributed to their large populations and rising domestic wealth. China alone could move $5.7trn in sustainable retail investment by 2030.

However, retail investors identified barriers to them moving their wealth into ESG and sustainability:

Accessibility (48%): investors find it hard to even locate these investment products;

Perceived low returns/higher risks (47%): nearly half consider it not to be worth their time due to lack of return, which is false, and

Understanding (47%): more consumer education is needed to help understand the impact of retail wealth moving into sustainable investment and ESG.

Marc Van de Walle, global head, wealth management at Standard Chartered, said: “Individuals have the power to be catalysts for change. Our research shows that $8.2trn of retail investor wealth could flow into sustainable investments if we remove the barriers that are holding them back. The top ESG-related issues across the 10 markets we surveyed – climate change, pollution, poverty, corruption, food scarcity and energy security – correspond to the areas that investors are most interested in addressing. We know that a rapidly growing number of our clients want their investments to make a positive impact on the environment and in society, and there is significant appetite to take ESG investment from a niche play to a mainstream investment strategy. As a bank, we have the expertise and solutions to help investors achieve both profit and purpose. Importantly, we need to enable the shift now for a more sustainable future.”