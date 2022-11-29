Regions Bank rolls out new group for investment professionals

Multi-Assets Solutions Group will focus on the global economy, markets and government policies. Credit: Regions Bank/ Businesswire.

Regions Bank, a unit of Regions Financial, has introduced a new group to provide its investment professionals with investment strategy and risk management tools.

Dubbed Multi-Assets Solutions Group, the new team combines Regions Bank’s Investment Research Group (IRG) with its subsidiary Highland Associates’ research professionals.

Besides investment strategies, Multi-Assets Solutions Group will focus on the global economy, markets and government policies.

Furthermore, the group will offer upgraded asset class and manager coverage, improved scalability, among others.

Multi-Assets Solutions Group will benefit from Regions’ knowhow in the areas of capital markets research, asset allocation as well as strategy due diligence.

Regions Asset Management chief investment officer Alan McKnight said: “Bringing the knowledge and experience of these groups together will enable Regions to help our clients better assess a complex and expanding set of assets beyond stocks and bonds.

“A key differentiator for Regions is the depth of our teams’ specialty capabilities as we serve a wide range of asset management clients.

“With our investment research professionals working even more closely with Highland’s team, we are now better able to leverage our collective strengths in delivering highly customised and strategic insights.”

Regions Bank founded the IRG in 2011 in a bid to facilitate wealth management services leveraging market research and due diligence in equity, fixed income, and alternative investments offered by third-party asset managers.

In 2019, Regions Bank bought Birmingham’s Highland Associates, an institutional investment company that offers research-based investment solutions.