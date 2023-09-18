George B. Thompson, the founder, and CEO of Thompson Wealth Management, has over 25 years of experience in the financial sector and is renowned for his total wealth management system, which teaches generational wealth to individuals, families, businesses, and churches alike.

In addition to being a well-known community leader for more than 25 years and the author of six books, Thompson focuses on instructing advisers on how to use his total wealth management system.

He will also be joining the Redhawk team in a new role as director of development.

Furthermore, to transferring his current clients to Redhawk, Thompson engaged with the company to teach other advisers about innovative methods for growing their present clientele.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors is authorised in 39 states and manages more than $2bn in assets under management (AuM).

Moreover, Redhawk is recognised for its proprietary risk-guard process, which is a tactical asset allocation solution designed to maximise retirement income while lowering risk and investment costs.

Thompson stated: “The primary reason I joined Redhawk was for the ability and the freedom to give my clients the best options with respect to investment solutions, technology and customer service. In addition, I wanted to partner with a firm that could help me grow my business my way. Redhawk Wealth Advisors is a true fiduciary partner that has my best interest in mind.”

Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, added: “Anyone who knows George knows of his passionate and creative approach to helping clients. His vision and commitment to sound fiduciary principles is a philosophical match with Redhawk. George has a unique approach to helping clients, families and businesses, so we asked him to help us assist other advisors to grow their business the same way.”