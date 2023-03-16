Redalpine Venture Partners AG, the leading Swiss venture capital firm, has formed a partnership with Zurich-based private bank Maerki Baumann & Co. AG.

Redalpine, based in Switzerland, launched in 2006 and is one of the major European venture capital investors. The investment specialist oversees assets worth more than CHF 1 billion. It invests in information and communication technology, as well as life sciences, using a rigorous strategy.

Redalpine not only provides financing to its portfolio firms, but also access to its professional knowledge and international network.

The new service offering is in response to rising customer demand for more investment options. The unique risk-return profile of venture capital investments provides investors with the opportunity for high returns and diversification.

To do this, Maerki Baumann has added a new “Venture Capital” focus module to its modular investment solution. The private bank is able to provide clients with the necessary risk orientation and access to a new potential asset class to achieve this.

Maerki Baumann & Co. AG, a Zurich-based private bank, was established in 1932. For centuries, it has concentrated on its core skills in investment advisory and asset management, as well as assisting independent asset managers. The private bank, founded on tradition, distinguishes itself as a non-listed family organisation by maintaining the values of independence, security, and transparency.

The innovative “Redalpine Summit Fund” serves as the foundation for this investment opportunity.

Redalpine’s primary investment vehicle is a widely diverse portfolio with chosen ownership in firms at various stages of development. The investment focus is on growth-oriented enterprises that are still in the early phases of their life cycles and have scalable business models in the domains of software, technology, health tech, and life sciences.

The investing activities are primarily focused on the European continent, paying close attention to the so-called DACH region, which includes Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

In addition to private banking clients, the two organisations are forming a “Tech Advisory Board” to provide a forum for blockchain-connected company clients to exchange knowledge while also sharing their network.