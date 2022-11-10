RBC Wealth Management names new COO for Asia

RBC Wealth Management’s new Asia COO Kamran Azim is based in Singapore. Credit: Frugal Flyer on Unsplash.

RBC Wealth Management has named Kamran Azim as chief operating officer (COO) of its wealth management business in Asia.

Based in Singapore, Azim reports to RBC Wealth Management Asia CEO Terence Chow. The appointment took effect on 1 November.

In his new role, Azim will devise and execute major plans for strategic growth in Asia. He will also look after business management and front office activities as per client requirements.

In addition, Kam will work as deputy CEO of RBC Singapore branch.

Before the new appointment, Azim served in various positions in RBC, including finance, capital markets, private banking, products and strategy. He joined the bank in 2008.

He also worked as VP and head of global credit and cash management in Toronto, Canada as well as led the company’s regional lending team in UK.

Chow said: “Amid this prolonged spell of instability, insecurity and economic turbulence, our globally connected clients are looking for a strong and stable partner with compelling solutions, robust operations and the ability to adapt quickly to the changing times. Kam brings tremendous leadership, execution and business experience to his new role and we are delighted to welcome him back to the region.”

In Asia, RBC Wealth Management currently has offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The firm offers banking, brokerage, wealth planning, credit, investments and financial advisory services from eight locations in the region.

In March this year, RBC Wealth Management recruited financial advisor Ryan McHugh for its branch in Bend, Oregon, the US.