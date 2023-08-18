David Moore, Investment Director at Rathbones in Glasgow.

Moore brings over 25 years of industry expertise to Rathbones, having handled assets for a diverse spectrum of individual clients, professional partners, charities, and intermediaries.

His area of expertise is generational wealth management, which entails assisting clients in preserving and growing their wealth.

At Rathbones, he will be responsible for managing client wealth strategies and developing one-on-one connections with clients in order to assist them in achieving their financial objectives.

He will report to Alastair McLean, investment director at Rathbones in Scotland, and will be expanding Rathbones’ presence in Glasgow.

Before joining Rathbones, Moore worked as a divisional director at RBC Brewin Dolphin for 13 years and had previously worked for Barclays Wealth as a portfolio manager.

Additionally, Moore is a Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment Fellow.

He also chairs the investment committee and serves on the board of the Trades House of Glasgow.

Furthermore, he presently serves as the Visitor of the Incorporation of Maltmen in Glasgow, a charitable organisation that aids deserving initiatives related to the beverage and hospitality industries.

Alastair McLean, investment director at Rathbones in Scotland, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome David to Rathbones, particularly at such an exciting time for the business. David has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to bring to the table and will be a valued addition to the Glasgow team. David will also be instrumental in bolstering our offering and services to both existing and potential clients in Scotland.”

Moore added: “I’m joining at an exciting time for Rathbones, where the business is going through its merger with Investec Wealth & Investment. Once completed, the combined business under the Rathbones’ name will be the clear market leader of Discretionary Wealth Management in the UK. I feel we have a compelling proposition and story to tell clients, and I look forward to re-establishing my client relationships and welcoming new ones seeking advice.”