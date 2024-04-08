The UK-based global equity value manager Ranmore Fund Management has reached its first $200m AUM.
Ranmore Fund Management (Ranmore) is an independent investment manager that specialises in active investing in value global stocks.
In the meantime, the collaboration between Boutique Collective Investments (BCI), a Cape Town-based manager of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), and the BCI Ranmore Global Value Equity Feeder Fund enabled it to reach R656m ($35.2m).
Since March 2023, Ranmore’s South African feeder fund management migrated to the BCI platform.
Sean Peche, portfolio manager at Ranmore, commented: “We are delighted that our Global Equity Fund has crossed the $200m AUM mark as we continue to attract new UK and SA wealth manager clients. Importantly, our largest wealth manager client represents less than 10% of our total assets, ensuring minimal client concentration risk, while the growth in assets continues to reduce our run rate TER / OCF.”
“Additionally, the success and substantial growth in assets of the R656m BCI feeder fund makes it a very important component of the R4.2bn Ranmore Global Equity Fund. BCI have been fabulous partners, as we have seen a 48x increase in feeder fund assets invested in Ranmore Global Equity Fund since BCI took over. We’re fortunate to work with such an effective and efficient organisation to make global equity investing so accessible for South Africans. Having partners like BCI provides us with the freedom to remain focused on our only objective – attempting to generate excellent real returns for our clients.”
Robert Walton, chief executive officer at Boutique Collective Investments added: “We are thrilled to have helped Ranmore to reach this milestone. We look forward to continued success and growth in our collaboration.”