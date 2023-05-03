Credit: PixieMe / Shutterstock

Range, an all-in-one AI wealthtech platform, has announced a $12m fundraising round led by Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused venture fund.

The funding round involved several investors including Expa (founded by Garrett Camp, who is also a former chairman and co-founder of Uber), Red Sea Ventures, 8-bit Capital.

Individuals such as Randy Reddig (co-founder, Square), Adrian Aoun (CEO & founder at Forward Health), Severin Hacker (co-founder & CTO of Duolingo), and Dan Lewis (co-founder & CEO of Convoy) were also in attendance.

“We started this company to help families better manage their wealth,” said Fahad Hassan, co-founder, and CEO of Range.

“With our new investors and their experience in AI, we believe this partnership and financing will allow us to assist families during unprecedented times of economic change and uncertainty. Our products will allow everyone to access the advice and tools typically only available to the wealthy.”

The funds will be used to grow the product and technical teams at Range so they can offer more to consumers.

Range plans to merge their asset management solutions with different artificial intelligence technologies to automate parts of wealth and tax planning.

“The team at Range is determined to leverage new technologies, specifically AI and large-language models, to give families more control and visibility into their financial future,” said Darian Shirazi, general partner at Gradient Ventures, who also joins Range’s board of directors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fahad, David, and the entire Range team as they pursue their noble vision to improve the financial lives of families globally.’’

Fahad Hassan and David Cusatis founded Range in 2021.

Range is a platform that offers to make wealth management accessible to everyone by providing simple tools powered by their own AI technology and supported by licenced financial advisors.

They provide personalised guidance, financial tools, machine-learning insights, and assistance with no minimum investment. Range is reshaping the wealth management sector.