Raffles FO taps Huobi Tech to set up digital asset investment platform

Pictured (left to right): Raffles FO Group CEO Chi-man Kwan and Huobi Tech CEO Simon Wu. Credit: Raffles Family Office.

Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) has entered into a cooperation agreement with Huobi Technology Holdings (Huobi Tech) to establish a digital asset investment platform.

The new platform is intended for ultra-high net worth individuals who have existing holdings or are interested in digital assets.

As agreed, Huobi Tech will support operational and technological development of the platform. It has also invested in a Raffles FO venture company formed as the launchpad for the wealth management platform.

Raffles Family Office Group CEO Chi-man Kwan said: “For too long now, Asia’s private wealth management industry has turned its back on those that wish to grow, retain and pass down wealth through digital assets.

“Our soon-to-be-launched platform, which will combine Huobi Tech’s cryptocurrency know-how with Raffles Family Office’s expertise in wealth management for the ultra-high net worth segment, will be a force for change and a telling showcase of what the multi-family office of the future might look like. “

“We are grateful to not only have Huobi Tech as an investor but as a strategic partner, and look forward to unveiling the service offerings we will be creating together over the coming months.”

Initially, the platform will offer access to cryptocurrency-based investments, advice as well as other services such as wallet consolidation, succession planning counsel and family governance solutions.

Gradually, the services will expand to include artificial intelligence-based safety protocols, integrated fiat-cryptocurrency dashboards and interoperability features offering access to different digital assets.

Raffles FO provides wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong.