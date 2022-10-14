Hong Kong’s Raffles Family Office rolls out new digital asset platform

Revo will offer digital asset, wallet aggregation and other services. Credit: xresch from Pixabay.

Hong Kong-based Raffles Family Office (Raffles FO) has introduced a digital asset platform to help ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families to access and invest in digital assets.

Called Revo Digital Family Office (DFO), the platform has been developed on the basis of Raffles FO’s own knowhow and solutions from Hong Kong-listed crypto firm Huobi Technology.

Claimed to be the first digital assets multi-family office in Asia, Revo will offer a number of services, including digital asset and wallet aggregation, independent digital asset management, private wealth advice, among others.

Currently, three in four wealthy investors in Asia are inclined towards investing in digital assets and more than half of them have already invested in this new asset class, stated the firm.

Blockchain technology has the capability to improve legacy systems and procedures in wealth management industry.

However, Asian wealth management companies lack necessary expertise to help clients to meet their digital assets investment goals, noted Raffles FO.

Revo DFO CEO Ray Tam said: “The growing interest in digital assets shown by UHNW investors in Asia presents new opportunities for the wealth management industry, but it is at risk of being overlooked and underserved.

“Revo DFO is designed with the needs of both traditional and digital asset wealth holders in mind, aiming to serve as the bridge and spur connectivity among partners across both traditional and digital assets in a unified ecosystem.

“The platform will support cryptocurrencies and digital asset funds, with professional management and options to trade independently.”

In August last year, Raffles FO opened its new headquarters in Hong Kong in a bid to expand its presence in Asia.