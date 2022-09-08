Puilaetco taps Abbove to launch digital wealth planning service in Belgium

Quintet’s Belgian unit taps Abbove to offer digital wealth planning to its clients. Credit: Abbove.

Belgian wealth manager Puilaetco, a subsidiary of Quintet Group, has selected Abbove to offer digital wealth planning solutions to its private banking customers.

The tech vendors claims that its solution will enable Puilaetco to add a new, digital, and global layer to its wealth management services.

Using the solution, Puilaetco’s advisors will be able to give their customers a global perspective of their family’s entire assets digitally and 24/7.

The advisors will also be able to build simulations on the development of their client’s wealth and the organisation that they will inherit.

At present, more than European 25,000 families receive Abbove services through their advisors.

The alliance is expected to expand Abbove’s presence to nearly six new European nations including the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, and the UK.

The services will be expanded to Puilaetco’s customers who will use the ‘Richer Life Plan’ technology, according to Abbove.

Abbove CEO and co-founder Guillaume Desclée said: “Since the beginning, it has been clear that our solution and vision are fully in tune with Quintet’s ambition.

“At Abbove, we develop a technology that helps financial institutions throughout the entire cycle of offering holistic wealth management services: from fully understanding a client’s global situation to delivering the best solutions based on his personal needs and guaranteeing a digital and interactive client experience.

“Not only our solution as such, but also our ambition to make our platform available internationally found a match with Quintet who have the will to spread the solution across their network in Europe after this first deployment in Belgium.”

The latest agreement represents the second partnership forged by the firm with a private banking company in the last three months.

In July this year, Abbove partnered with Deutsche Bank’s Belgium arm to allow the latter to provide their clients with improved wealth management services.