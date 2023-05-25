The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) in Birmingham has appointed Tom Perks, investment Manager at Quilter Cheviot, president of its branch.

Perks takes over from Mark Rogers from Succession Wealth.

He said: “It’s an honour to be made president of the CISI committee and I am thrilled to carry on the fantastic work of our incumbent president, Mark Rogers, Chartered MCSI. Mark led the committee excellently, both before and throughout the pandemic, and played a key role in our adaptation to a new way of delivering for our members.

“I’m also excited by how many new faces we have on the committee in Birmingham and look forward to working with them over the years to come. We will continue to deliver our financial education service to those from across the city of Birmingham and build upon our relationships with local schools and universities.”

Tracy Vegro, CISI chief executive, added: “On behalf of all of us at CISI I am delighted to welcome Tom’s appointment as the next president of the Birmingham branch. He is following in Mark Rogers’ stead and the Birmingham committee is thriving. Huge thank you to Mark and many congratulations, once again, to Tom.”

Perks started his career in investment management in 2008 and became a member of the CISI quickly after. Previously, he held positions at Rathbones and Tinley (now Evelyn Partners) before joining Quilter Cheviot in 2017.

During his time with the CISI, Perks launched the Young Professionals’ Network and organised social events for members in the area.

In addition, he has presented to students of all ages from across Birmingham, to encourage membership of the organisation and to assist those looking to pursue a career in financial services.

The CISI’s mission is to help members attain, maintain and develop their knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity in the securities and investment profession.

Based in the City of London, with origins in the London Stock Exchange, the CISI is a global organisation with representative offices in financial centres such as Barcelona, Colombo, Dubai, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Manila, Mumbai, Nairobi and Qingdao.