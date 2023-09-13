Shah previously served as the head of research at Cenkos Securities with a focus on investment firms before moving to Quilter Cheviot.

Prior to that, he worked as a manager research analyst in the multi-manager section at Aberdeen Standard, now abrdn.

Shah, who previously provided maternity cover for Quilter Cheviot in the past, will report to Nick Wood, head of fund research, and be in charge of UK and international equities.

Furthermore, the group has additionally hired Mo Bagate and Simon Woodacre on fixed-term contracts to give assistance.

Bagate joins from Brooks Macdonald where he was a research analyst for investments. His area of expertise will be alternative funds.

Woodacre, who will also be researching the alternative funds industry, arrives from Cardano Risk Management, where he was doing manager research for institutional clients.

With these additions, the Quilter Cheviot research team has grown to a team of 22.

The research teams are in charge of the fund, equities, and bond markets.

They conduct in-depth analysis to examine prospective investment opportunities to incorporate in client portfolios and internal strategies.

Nick Wood, head of fund research at Quilter Cheviot, said: “I am delighted to welcome Samir back to Quilter Cheviot after he impressed us during his stint here previously. He is a very talented analyst with a strong track record, and we are excited to see what he brings for our clients and investment managers.

“We are also really pleased to bring additional support for the team in the shape of Mo and Simon. Both are extremely capable and adept at fund and manager research and it is important for clients and the partners we work with that they have access to a large, dedicated research team that can provide interesting and unique opportunities and has the breadth to analyse the whole market.”