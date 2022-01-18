Quilter Cheviot Europe to launch financial planning service, appoints head

Quilter Cheviot’s Irish wealth management entity, Quilter Cheviot Europe (QCE), has appointed Andrew Fahy as head of financial planning.

This appointment comes as QCE prepares to establish a financial planning service in Ireland.

Fahy has joined QCE from Brewin Dolphin Ireland where he served as head of tax & financial planning.

Prior to Brewin Dolphin Ireland, he held a similar role at Investec Wealth & Investment.

His appointment comes with immediate effect to launch the service. He will report to QCE CEO Brian Weber.

Quilter Cheviot’s strategy for growth involves setting up an integrated investment management and financial planning offering across its office network.

This is expected to “complement the work it does” with intermediary contacts to provide a wealth management service that is customised to the requirements of each client.

The latest move will set up the financial planning operation out of Dublin office of QCE to cater to clients in Europe, where it is witnessing a growing demand for financial planning and investment management.

Furthermore, the move allows QCE to provide a comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to higher net worth clients, while continuing to support external community.

Presently, QCE manages just more than 1,500 clients.

It expects to expand the Dublin office over time.

Brian Weber said: “For some time now, we have wanted to incorporate financial planning into our offering for clients and Andrew’s appointment signals the start of the evolution of the service we can offer.”

Andrew Fahy said: “Effective longer-term wealth planning often necessitates both, and I look forward to working alongside our investment managers and financial advisers, both in-house and third party, to help to deliver great client outcomes.”