Quantum AMC has launched a new fund offering (NFO) with Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund.
The Quantum Mutual Fund offering is an open-ended equity scheme that primarily invests in a diverse range of instruments related to gold, debt and money markets, and equity and equity-related instruments.
Pankaj Pathak, the Quantum AMC fund manager for fixed income, and Chirag Mehta, the chief investment officer, will jointly oversee it.
It will be open for subscriptions on Monday 19 February and close on Friday 1 March 2024.
Moreover, the scheme’s investment goal is to produce prospective income and capital gain through a wide portfolio of gold-related instruments, debt and money market instruments, and equity and equity-related instruments.
The plan will be measured against the NIFTY 50 TRI (40%) + CRISIL Short Term Bond Fund AII Index (45%) + Domestic Gold Price (15%).
It will also consist of two plans: Direct and Regular.
The fund managers will allocate equity and equity-related instruments (35-65%), debt and money market instruments (25-55%), and gold-related instruments (10-20%).
For its equity part, the fund will notably invest in Nifty 50 index and other large cap companies; for its fixed income allocation, it intends to invest in sovereign and PSU debt securities of various durations; and for its gold component, it will participate in Quantum Gold ETF and other gold-related instruments.
Minimum Application Amount for Quantum Multi Asset Allocation Fund:
Investors can make an initial investment of ₹500 ($6.02)/- and in multiples of Re. 1/- subsequently. The minimum additional investment is ₹500/- and in multiples of Re. 1/- thereafter / 50 Units.
Investors can also use the SIP route with an upfront investment of Rs. 100 (daily) and Rs. 500 for other frequency (weekly, fortnightly, monthly, and quarterly).
Investment plan:
Portfolio allocation among equities, debt/money markets, and gold is heavily influenced by the asset classes’ respective valuations.
Relative valuations are determined by evaluating numerous impacting elements, which include:
- Price/Earnings Ratio relative to historical averages
- The relationship between Earnings Yield to Bond Yield relative to historical averages
- Macroeconomic factors prevailing globally, and within India
Pathak stated: “The fund is launched with an intention to provide an option to fixed deposit by potentially providing better returns over the long run. The fund simplifies investment decisions with its one-stop diversified solution that invests across asset classes and enhances tax efficiency through indexation benefits. Investors in the 30% tax slab stand to benefit significantly compared to traditional fixed deposits.”
Mehta added: “Number of investors in mutual funds are increasing rapidly and this fund provides these first-time investors to have a measured approach to equity markets along with diversification from gold and debt, thereby providing a rewarding and relatively smoother investment experience.”