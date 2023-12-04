This launch on Zapier from Quant allows users and companies to build automated workflows customised for their role and business.

Zapier is a no-code development platform and its “zaps” integrate business applications and systems to automate workflows.

In addition, Overledger is Quant’s blockchain interoperability and integration platform. With this, users can create automated workflows of Overledger’s API calls for actions such as data feeds, real-time monitoring and more. This can all be achieved without any knowledge of blockchain or writing code.

Furthermore, Overledger zaps can include additional integration to any other app in the Zapier store, including AI tools, business analytics tools, traditional database and office programmes.

“Our vision has always been to leverage the power of blockchain in a way that was simple and genuinely useful to the end user,” said Gilbert Verdian, founder and CEO of Quant.

“With these new Zapier integrations, we’re bringing traditional Internet service, applications and data together with blockchain in the easiest way imaginable. Pulling information from smart contracts on any blockchain and then effortlessly connect resulting data to other enterprise systems takes minutes. Imagine, for example, the benefits for a buy-side analyst with no technical knowledge who needs to pull live data on digital assets and populate a spreadsheet or enterprise database with it.”

“Our Zapier integration requires absolutely no code to read smart contracts on any chain and connect DLT data to legacy systems. Easy blockchain data feeds and synchronization of data into enterprise systems are now a reality to anyone,” added Luke Riley, head of innovation at Quant.

“That means apps can be built faster and data dependent tasks can be automated. In short, any blockchain solution’s time to market will be drastically reduced.”

Founded in 2018, Quant is UK-based with a US presence. It helped promote the Blockchain ISO Standard TC307 adopted by 57 countries and boosted interoperability with the creation of the world’s first API-based blockchain platform, Overledger.