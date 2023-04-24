QA Wealth Management (QA) has joined CAPTRUST financial advisors.

QA, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, provides individual financial consulting, planning, and investment management, with a focus on working with Big Four professionals.

QA was formed in 2000 by John Wing and is now run by CEO Dan Westin.

CAPTRUST now has 23 additional colleagues and more than $770m in advisory assets.

“We’re a values-based fiduciary, compelled by the guiding principle that the best businesses focus on treating others the way they want to be treated,” said Wing.

QA assists Big Four professionals with detailed financial and retirement preparation, as well as navigating the unique independence needs of their chosen industry.

“We deliver advice and planning tailored to the needs of Big Four partners across the country, including the selection of investments that comply with their firm’s independence programs, so that they can invest with peace of mind,” said Westin.

“We are thrilled to tap into the niche market of the Big Four partners that QA supports and to be building on our already significant presence in the Minneapolis region,” said Rush Benton, CAPTRUST’s senior director of strategic growth.

“The QA team has specific and valuable knowledge of this industry and bringing them on to CAPTRUST only enhances our wealth offering.”

With QA’s addition, CAPTRUST’s workforce in the Greater Minneapolis Area will more than double, complementing the company’s already established locations in Minneapolis and Wayzata.

This transaction marks CAPTRUST’s second of 2023 and 65th overall since 2006.

QA will adopt CAPTRUST branding to be consistent with previous transactions.

In the transaction, QA’s financial advisor was Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms Company.

CAPTRUST was established in 1997 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and CapFinancial Partners, LLC was registered as an independent registered investment advisor in 2003.

Individuals and families can seek the organization’s assistance with investment management, financial planning, estate planning, and tax advising and compliance.

Furthermore, the firm offers a comprehensive suite of services to ultra-high-net-worth clients to assist them in simplifying their financial lives, managing risk, and creating a legacy.