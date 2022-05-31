Progeny bolsters Hampshire footprint with Coll Perkins acquisition

Multi-disciplinary professional services firm Progeny has acquired Coll Perkins, financial advisers based in Hampshire.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Coll Perkins were founded in 2011 to offer “life-centred financial planning and a tailored personal service” to a select number of clients.

The acquisition is expected to help Progeny expand its presence in the south of England.

Coll Perkins founder Mark Perkins said: “Joining a multi-disciplinary professional services firm like Progeny will allow us to grow and develop while staying true to our values and founding principles.

“It will also bring benefits of scale and scope and comes with new opportunities for our team and our clients.

“We can continue to deliver exceptional service and build long-lasting and trusting relationships, while now offering them an even wider range of market-leading services.”

Progeny CEO Neil Moles said that the firm is planning to further expand its in Hampshire and the south of England

Commenting on the deal, Moles said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Coll Perkins to Progeny.

“They will bring new skills and expertise into the mix and the way they operate, engage with their clients and conduct business will ensure they fit right in.”

Legal advice for the transaction was provided by a team from Progeny’s corporate legal department.

The latest deal follows Progeny’s agreement to buy chartered financial planning firm RU Group in February this year.

Last November, Progeny snapped up Yorkshire-based financial advice firm J M Glendinning Financial Services.

Last October, Further Global Capital Management purchased a majority stake in Progeny as part of an investment to support the firm’s acquisition strategy and expansion.