Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2023 nominations out

The finalists for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2022 have been announced. This year has been the most tightly contested yet with some truly astonishing nominations.
Winners will be revealed on 15th December at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland.
Congratulations to our finalists and good luck.
Also on 15th December is the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference 2023. The day features talks and panels from experts at firms such as Société Générale, Intesa Sanpaolo, HSBC and more.
The 2023 Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards finalists are:
Excellence in Customer Experience
Moxo
REYL & Cie
Wealth Dynamix
Unblu Inc
Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland
CA – Indosuez Wealth Management
HSBC Global Private Banking
REYL & Cie
Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland
Pictet Asset Management
REYL & Cie
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office (Vendor)
InvestCloud
Unblu Inc
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)
CA – Indosuez Wealth Management
UBS Partner
Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)
Backbase BV Europe
Nucoro
UBS Partner
Wealth Dynamix
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
CA – Indosuez Wealth Management
Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland
EFG International
REYL & Cie
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players
BNP Paribas Wealth Management Switzerland
HSBC Global Private Banking
REYL & Cie
Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland- Domestic Players
REYL & Cie
Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland