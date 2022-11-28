Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2023 nominations out

The finalists for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2022 have been announced. This year has been the most tightly contested yet with some truly astonishing nominations.

Winners will be revealed on 15th December at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland.

Congratulations to our finalists and good luck.

Also on 15th December is the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Conference 2023. The day features talks and panels from experts at firms such as Société Générale, Intesa Sanpaolo, HSBC and more.

The 2023 Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards finalists are:

Excellence in Customer Experience

Moxo

REYL & Cie

Wealth Dynamix

Unblu Inc

Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland

CA – Indosuez Wealth Management

HSBC Global Private Banking

REYL & Cie

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland

Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland

Pictet Asset Management

REYL & Cie

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office (Vendor)

InvestCloud

Unblu Inc

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)

CA – Indosuez Wealth Management

UBS Partner

Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)

Backbase BV Europe

Nucoro

UBS Partner

Wealth Dynamix

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

CA – Indosuez Wealth Management

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland

Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland

EFG International

REYL & Cie

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players

BNP Paribas Wealth Management Switzerland

HSBC Global Private Banking

REYL & Cie

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland- Domestic Players

REYL & Cie

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland