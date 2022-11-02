Nominations for the Private Banking Switzerland Awards 2022 are now open and the competition is set to be tighter than ever.

The Private Banking Switzerland Awards 2022 will take place on 15th December in Zurich, Switzerland at the Private Banking Switzerland Conference.

We are looking for nominations in the following categories:

Excellence in Customer Experience

Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland

Outstanding Philanthropy Proposition in Switzerland

Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office (Vendor)

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)

Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players

Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland- Domestic Players

Criteria and more information can be found here.

The deadline for entries is 5pm GMT on 15th November 2022.

How to submit your nominations:

1. Download and complete the Entry Form.

2. Please send the completed Entry Form to hera.hussain@arena-international.com by 5pm GMT on 15th November 2022.

A copy of the Awards Information Pack with submission rules can be found here.