The Private Banking & Wealth Management London Awards 2024 are now open for submissions for its annual event.
Hosted at Park Plaza in Victoria, London, the Private Banking & Wealth Management London Awards 2024 is set to gather the biggest names and greatest minds of the industry on 11 June 2024.
Categories include:
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – UK – DOMESTIC CLIENTS
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – UK – INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK – WESTERN EUROPEAN REGION
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANKING CLIENT ENGAGEMENT
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
• OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – MIDDLE OFFICE (VENDOR)
• OUTSTANDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER – BACK OFFICE (VENDOR)
• OUTSTANDING FRONT-END DIGITAL SOLUTIONS PROVIDER (VENDOR)
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR NEXT GENERATION PROPOSITION
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR UHNW CLIENTS
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR PHILANTHROPY PROPOSITION
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR SUSTAINABLE AND ETHICAL INVESTMENT
• OUTSTANDING PRIVATE BANK FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION
• OUTSTANDING INNOVATION (PRIVATE BANK)
• OUTSTANDING INNOVATION (VENDOR)
• INDUSTRY AMBASSADOR
• WOMEN IN WEALTH
The nomination form, as well as more details on all the awards and criteria, can be found here.
The deadline for entries is 5pm BST on the 26th April 2024.
Last year’s awards and winners can be seen here.