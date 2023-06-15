Hosted at the historic Waldorf Hilton in the UK’s capital, the Private Banking & Wealth Management London 2023 conference focused on the big themes of the private banking sector. This includes economic activity, sustainable investing, digital integration and the latest investments and products.

The awards evening followed with a great number of institutions rewarded for a year of outstanding work.

Both Standard Chartered and REYL Intesa Sanpaolo took two awards each, while big international banks such as Santander also took home prizes.

Winners

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients

Weatherbys Private Bank

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients

Standard Chartered

Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement

Arbuthnot Latham

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)

Amundi Technology x We Save

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)

UBS Partner

Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)

moneyinfo

Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients

Kleinwort Hambros

Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition

REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

Standard Chartered

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

Santander