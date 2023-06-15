Hosted at the historic Waldorf Hilton in the UK’s capital, the Private Banking & Wealth Management London 2023 conference focused on the big themes of the private banking sector. This includes economic activity, sustainable investing, digital integration and the latest investments and products.
The awards evening followed with a great number of institutions rewarded for a year of outstanding work.
Both Standard Chartered and REYL Intesa Sanpaolo took two awards each, while big international banks such as Santander also took home prizes.
Winners
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients
Weatherbys Private Bank
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients
Standard Chartered
Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region
REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement
Arbuthnot Latham
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)
Amundi Technology x We Save
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)
UBS Partner
Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)
moneyinfo
Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients
Kleinwort Hambros
Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition
REYL Intesa Sanpaolo
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
Standard Chartered
Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion
Santander