The winners for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2022 have been announced. This year has been the most tightly contested yet with some truly astonishing nominations.

Winners were revealed on 15th December at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland.

Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all those who submitted nominations.

This year saw a diverse number of winners with only REYL & Cie gaining more than one award, for Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland and Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland.

The full list of winners:

Excellence in Customer ExperienceFinfox
Outstanding UHNW Offering in SwitzerlandHSBC Global Private Banking
Outstanding Family Office Proposition in SwitzerlandREYL & Cie
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office (Vendor)InvestCloud
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank)UBS Partner
Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor)Backbase BV Europe
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical InvestmentCA – Indosuez Wealth Management
Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in SwitzerlandREYL & Cie
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International PlayersBNP Paribas Wealth Management Switzerland  
Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland- Domestic PlayersSociete Generale Private Banking Switzerland