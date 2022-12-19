The winners for the Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2022 have been announced. This year has been the most tightly contested yet with some truly astonishing nominations.

Winners were revealed on 15th December at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland.

Congratulations to our winners and thank you to all those who submitted nominations.

This year saw a diverse number of winners with only REYL & Cie gaining more than one award, for Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland and Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland.

The full list of winners:

Excellence in Customer Experience Finfox Outstanding UHNW Offering in Switzerland HSBC Global Private Banking Outstanding Family Office Proposition in Switzerland REYL & Cie Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider in Switzerland – Middle and Back Office (Vendor) InvestCloud Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Platform in Switzerland (Bank) UBS Partner Outstanding Front-End Digital Solutions Provider (Vendor) Backbase BV Europe Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment CA – Indosuez Wealth Management Outstanding Boutique Private Bank in Switzerland REYL & Cie Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland – International Players BNP Paribas Wealth Management Switzerland Outstanding Private Bank – Switzerland- Domestic Players Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland