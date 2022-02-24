Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland open for registrations!

Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland is open for registrations and it is set to be the biggest conference of its type yet.

The event was postponed from last year and will now be held on 25 May 2022. To register, simply click here.

Speakers come from firms that range from the established players to new exciting disruptors. Speakers come from BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Appway, Credit Suisse, Prometeia, and more.

It will be followed by our annual awards ceremony.

We look forward to seeing you all there!

The Private Banker International London Awards 2021 winners were announced in November 2021 and winners are below.

Full list of award winners:

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients

Hampden & Co

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients

Standard Chartered

Outstanding Private Bank – UK Crown dependencies

Barclays

Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region

Société Générale

Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement

Société Générale

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)

UBS Partner

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)

Avaloq

Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)

Appway

Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition

BNP Paribas

Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients

HSBC

Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition

BNP Paribas

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

Santander

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

CA Indosuez Wealth Management