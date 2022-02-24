Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland open for registrations!

Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland is open for registrations and it is set to be the biggest conference of its type yet.
The event was postponed from last year and will now be held on 25 May 2022. To register, simply click here.
Speakers come from firms that range from the established players to new exciting disruptors. Speakers come from BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Appway, Credit Suisse, Prometeia, and more.
It will be followed by our annual awards ceremony.
The Private Banker International London Awards 2021 winners were announced in November 2021 and winners are below.
Full list of award winners:
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients
Hampden & Co
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients
Standard Chartered
Outstanding Private Bank – UK Crown dependencies
Barclays
Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region
Société Générale
Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement
Société Générale
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)
UBS Partner
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)
Avaloq
Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)
Appway
Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition
BNP Paribas
Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients
HSBC
Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition
BNP Paribas
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
Santander
Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion
CA Indosuez Wealth Management