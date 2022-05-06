Private Banking London Awards 2022 still open for nominations!

Private Banking London 2022 is set to hit the Waldorf Hilton on 15 June 2022 and will host the greatest minds in the private banking and wealth management sector.

In addition, nominations for the Private Banking Awards 2022 are now open.

The Private Banking Awards 2022 will recognise winners in different categories that cover the private banking sector. The awards are open to: private banks, wealth managers and solution providers. Whilst focusing mostly on UK companies and individuals, a number of categories are open to European banks and providers too.

To submit a nomination, please send your completed PBL22 Awards Entry Form and any supporting documents to leonidas.trapotsis@arena-international.com by 5pm GMT on 16th May 2022. Please refer to the PBL22 Information Pack for submission rules. Forms, packs and rules can be found here.

Categories for awards include:

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients

Outstanding Private Bank – UK Crown dependencies

Outstanding Private Bank – Nordic region

Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region

Outstanding Private Bank – Eastern European region

Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)

Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)

Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition

Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients

Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

Outstanding Employee Engagement

Don’t forget, all information for nominations and categories is here.