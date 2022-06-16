View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
June 16, 2022

The Private Banking Awards 2022 winners announced!

By Patrick Brusnahan

private banking awards 2022

This year’s winners for the Private Banking Awards 2022 have been announced at the Private Banking & Wealth Management London Conference & Awards event held on 15th June at The Waldorf Hilton, London.

Both Santander and BNP Paribas Wealth Management left with two awards a piece. Other banks such as Standard Chartered, Coutts and Société Générale were also recognised for their efforts in the past 12 months.

Full list of winners

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients
Hampden & Co

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients
Standard Chartered Private Bank

Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region
BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement
Santander Private Bank

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)
aixigo AG

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)
UBS Partner

Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)
Avaloq

Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition
Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited

Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients
BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition
Société Générale Private Banking

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
Coutts Private Banking

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion
Santander Private Bank

Industry Ambassador
Ian Woodhouse, Accenture

Related Companies

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Wednesday. The industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Private Banker International