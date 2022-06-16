The Private Banking Awards 2022 winners announced!

This year’s winners for the Private Banking Awards 2022 have been announced at the Private Banking & Wealth Management London Conference & Awards event held on 15th June at The Waldorf Hilton, London.
Both Santander and BNP Paribas Wealth Management left with two awards a piece. Other banks such as Standard Chartered, Coutts and Société Générale were also recognised for their efforts in the past 12 months.
Full list of winners
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients
Hampden & Co
Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients
Standard Chartered Private Bank
Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region
BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement
Santander Private Bank
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)
aixigo AG
Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)
UBS Partner
Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)
Avaloq
Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition
Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited
Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients
BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT
Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition
Société Générale Private Banking
Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment
Coutts Private Banking
Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion
Santander Private Bank
Industry Ambassador
Ian Woodhouse, Accenture