The Private Banking Awards 2022 winners announced!

This year’s winners for the Private Banking Awards 2022 have been announced at the Private Banking & Wealth Management London Conference & Awards event held on 15th June at The Waldorf Hilton, London.

Both Santander and BNP Paribas Wealth Management left with two awards a piece. Other banks such as Standard Chartered, Coutts and Société Générale were also recognised for their efforts in the past 12 months.

Full list of winners

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – Domestic Clients

Hampden & Co

Outstanding Private Bank – UK – International Clients

Standard Chartered Private Bank

Outstanding Private Bank – Western European region

BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Outstanding Private Banking Client Engagement

Santander Private Bank

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – middle office (vendor)

aixigo AG

Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Provider – back office (vendor)

UBS Partner

Outstanding Digital Solutions Provider (vendor)

Avaloq

Outstanding Private Bank for Next Generation Proposition

Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited

Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients

BNP PARIBAS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Outstanding Private Bank for Philanthropy Proposition

Société Générale Private Banking

Outstanding Private Bank for Sustainable and Ethical Investment

Coutts Private Banking

Outstanding Private Bank for Diversity and Inclusion

Santander Private Bank

Industry Ambassador

Ian Woodhouse, Accenture