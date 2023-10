This year’s Global Wealth Awards will highlight the strategies employed by private banks and wealth management firms to safeguard and enhance their revenue streams, mitigating the impact of the recent economic challenges.

List of Global Wealth Awards 2023 winners:

Ahli United Bank ; Best Private Bank for Islamic Services

Alpha Capital ; Best Boutique Private Bank

Bank of Ayudhya ; Launch of the Year

Chinabank ; Outstanding Wealth Management Service for the Affluent

Crossinvest(Asia) ; Most Innovative Digital Offering

Emirates NBD Private Banking ; Outstanding NRI/Global Indians Offering

First Abu Dhabi Bank ; Best ESG Offering

Hojeong Choi, Hana Bank ; Outstanding Private Banker-Regional Player

HSBC Global Private Banking and Wealth ; Outstanding Private Bank-North Asia

Itaú Private Bank ; Outstanding Global Private Bank-Latin America

Itaú Private Bank ; Most Effective Investment Service Offering

Joseph Hiu, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank ; Rising Star

Julius Baer ; Outstanding Global Private Bank-Global

KASIKORNBANK ; Outstanding Private Bank for Growth Strategy

LGT Private Banking ; Outstanding Philanthropy Offering

Lombard International Assurance ; Best Insurance-based Wealth Solutions

Mashreq Private Banking ; Outstanding Private Bank-Middle East

Maybank Private Singapore ; Outstanding Private Bank-Southeast Asia

Moxo ; Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Initiative-Back Office

RBC Wealth Management ; Outstanding Global Private Bank-North America

SG Kleinwort Hambros ; Outstanding RM Training and Development Programme

Shiv Gupta, Sanctum Wealth ; Outstanding Private Banker-Regional Player

Societe Generale Private Banking Outstanding Global Private Bank-Europe

Standard Bank ; Outstanding Global Private Bank-Africa

Standard Chartered Private Bank India ; Outstanding Private Banker-Regional Player

Taishin International Bank ; Outstanding Private Bank for UHNW Clients

Taurus Wealth ; Best Family Office

UBS ; Outstanding Global Private Bank-Asia Pacific

Union Bank of the Philippines ; Best Next-Generation Offering

Wealth Dynamix ; Outstanding Wealth Management Technology Initiative-Front End

Younghee Park, Hana Bank ; Outstanding Private Banker-Regional Player

Zuzar Madarwala, Ahli United Bank (Bahrain); Outstanding Global Private Banker