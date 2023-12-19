Global investment firm Primavera Capital has announced that it has signed the Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”), which is supported by the UN and promotes responsible investing with the goal of developing sustainable markets.
Primavera gives ESG factors priority throughout its investment cycle, from the initial evaluation of possible investees to internal inquiries into the sustainability initiatives of portfolio firms, acknowledging the significance of the net-zero transition.
In addition to this, Primavera’s investment strategy aligns with PRI’s six guiding principles for achieving sustainable growth and creating enduring value for the environment and society by integrating ESG considerations into ownership and investment choices.
With the goal of promoting a more ethical financial environment, Primavera, as a new member to the PRI, combines a global network of around 5,400 asset owners, asset managers, and service providers.
Fred Hu, founder, and CEO of Primavera Capital stated: “Primavera Capital shares PRI’s commitment to contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. Becoming a PRI signatory attests to our long-standing commitment for promoting socially impactful investment practices and contributing to the global fight against the climate crisis while delivering superior returns to our investment partners.”
Furthermore, Primavera has invested strategically in a number of progressive companies that support carbon neutrality.
ProLogium Technology, an innovator in solid-state batteries, XPeng, an established EV manufacturer, and Envision, a recognised green technology business, are some of the notable latest investments in the renewable energy and green technology sectors.
Featuring branches in Beijing, Hong Kong, Palo Alto, and Singapore, Primavera Capital is a global investment business situated in Asia Pacific. It oversees USD and RMB assets for reputed global financial institutions, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, and family offices.