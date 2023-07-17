Suero will collaborate closely with Sandra Cho, the president of Pointwealth, to increase the company’s clientele and meet the demand for its services from newly developing high-net-worth and high-earning but not yet rich (HENRY) consumers.

Cho said: “As I searched for the right person to bring aboard to support our current clients and expand our services offerings, I wanted to find someone who understood my dedication to a holistic approach to our clients’ needs, and I found that in Edward. He leverages his experience in banking and financial services, and deep-seeded interest in people to deliver the right kind of client experience – one my clients expect from me, and one I hope to foster in our firm as we continue to grow.”

Since 2004, Suero has worked in the banking and financial services industry.

He graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor’s degree in information science.

The College of Financial Planning awarded him the Chartered Retirement Planning Counsellor title in 2016.

Suero now holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 registrations through LPL Financial and Golden State Wealth Management.

He is also certified in California Life Insurance.

“I’m thrilled to join Sandra and the entire Pointwealth team as we write a new chapter,” added Suero. “I wanted to find a place where I could grow together with a firm that valued my approach and the opinions of our clients. Sandra’s dedication to delivering a personalised service, that takes into account more than just the numbers, fosters the exact kind of environment I wanted in a new professional home.”

Suero worked as an LPL financial advisor with Logix Financial Services from 2021 to 2023 before joining Pointwealth.

Prior to that, he worked as a financial solutions adviser with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and a senior financial advisor/vice president with UnionBanc Investment Services.

He is an expert in cash management, alternative assets that generate income, and tax-effective solutions as well as to regular investment management.