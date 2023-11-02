Growth equity investment platform Planet First Partners has appointed Jérémie Danicourt as Operating Partner.
Danicourt joins from Bain & Company where he was a partner.
He holds over 16 years’ experience working with global firms to help deliver growth.
In addition, his passion lies in the decarbonisation agenda and his appointment is part of the next stage in Planet First Partner’s evolution to bring our portfolio companies significant value add with strategic and key operational support and to better enable the investment team in identifying and delivering value creation for our investee companies.
Frédéric de Mévius, executive chairman at Planet First Partners, commented: “As an Operating Partner, Jérémie brings a key pillar to our strategy of scaling up sustainable growth companies. His expertise in helping companies through periods of growth as well as difficult situations will be invaluable. His background at Bain perfectly complements the PFP team and his operational expertise will be key. Jérémie will be instrumental in our efforts to accelerate the shift to a more sustainable economy by partnering with growth-stage companies which can deliver a substantial contribution towards a more sustainable society.”
Jérémie Danicourt, operating partner at Planet First Partners, added: “I am delighted to have joined Planet First Partners – a dynamic, progressive team making great strides in accelerating the growth of tech-enabled businesses which deliver considerable returns alongside a substantial contribution to environmental and social sustainability. The work the team are doing aligns with my passion for decarbonisation, and I am very excited to be able to put this in to practice with Planet First.”
