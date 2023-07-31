Credit: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay.

Pinnacle Private Wealth Advisors chose to work with LPL’s independence model, LPL Strategic Wealth Services, and reported having served close to $650m in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.

All three join LPL from Morgan Stanley and are joined by four members of support staff.

Pinnacle Private Wealth Advisors is a team dedicated to helping clients simplify their financial lives and secure a legacy. The advisers have also worked together for several years, taking a team approach to helping HNWIs entrepreneurs, executives and professionals.

“We all came into this business with the goal of helping people make good choices with their money,” Eberle said. “Our business is driven by personal relationships with our clients. It’s so satisfying to help them with the burden of managing their wealth, taking some of the stress off their plates so they can focus more on living a more fulfilled life.”

“We have always worked for the client, not for a firm. This move to independence allows us to put our clients’ needs first, without corporate influence,” Tabler said. “We believe LPL is at the top of its mountain in the independent space, offering best-in-class services and more efficient processes. We have the freedom to operate on our own terms, as well as enhanced resources that will help us elevate the client experience.”

“By having a dedicated team to manage some of the business operations, we can wake up fresh every morning to focus solely on our clients,” Allison said. “We want our clients to be able to feel the high-touch services and individual attention that small businesses are known for, backed by the support and tools from a Fortune 500 Company in LPL. We’re here for the client and because of the client.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, business development, added: “We warmly welcome Matt, Mark A. and Mark E. to the LPL community and congratulate them on launching their independent practice. We remain committed to helping the Pinnacle team and all of our advisors curate the exact level of support they need to create their ideal practice. We’re finding that advisors are wanting more control and autonomy; to be the CEO and have the ability to actually call the shots. LPL’s Strategic Wealth Services allows advisors to do just that—to run their business on their terms and decide what’s best for their clients, all while receiving comprehensive modern services and support. The Pinnacle team has built a highly successful, relationship-driven practice over the years and we look forward to supporting their next chapter as independent advisors.”