Slim and Suen have been with PineBridge’s Asia ex-Japan fixed-income team for approximately a decade. Credit: Hunters Race on Unsplash.

American asset management firm PineBridge Investments has appointed Omar Slim and Andy Suen as new co-heads of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income team.

The appointments come before the retirement of Arthur Lau, who has served as co-head of emerging markets and head of Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income. Lau will retire in June 2023.

New appointees Slim and Suen bring extensive industry experience of 20 years and 15 years respectively.

Both have been with PineBridge’s Asia ex-Japan fixed-income team for approximately a decade working alongside Lau as senior portfolio managers.

Slim and Suen work closely across all regional fixed-income capabilities and actively participate in the investment management and portfolio management decision-making processes.

In their new roles, they will report to the global head of credit and fixed income Steven Oh, who is based in Los Angeles

PineBridge Asia Pacific CEO Kirk Sweeney said: “As we frequently emphasize, one of our strengths is the depth and breadth of our professional resources and the disciplined long-term approach we take to prepare our senior investment professionals to move into leadership positions at the appropriate time. I am confident that our regional fixed income capabilities will continue to flourish under Andy and Omar’s leadership.”

PineBridge global head of credit and fixed income Steven Oh said: “We take pride in our credit research process and our application of a systematic approach supported by a global network of local investment and credit professionals. We are fully confident that Omar and Andy, together with the Asia Fixed Income team, will continue to deliver and exceed our clients’ portfolio expectations.”