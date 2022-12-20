Verena Gross will succeed Pictet’s current Swiss-German market head Victor Aerni. Credit: Pictet Group.

Swiss private bank Pictet has appointed Verena Gross as the new head of its wealth management unit’s Swiss-German market region, effective 1 July next year.

Gross will succeed the company’s current Swiss-German market head Victor Aerni, who will be the CEO of Pictet Wealth Management (PWM) in Asia.

She will also become a member of Pictet Wealth Management’s (PWM) executive board.

Currently working as a team leader of private banking business for PWM’s Swiss-German market, Gross has been a part of PWM’s Zurich unit for 13 years.

Before her stint at Pictet, Gross spent four years in Goldman Sachs’ investment management division in Zurich. There she handled the ultra-high net worth segment in Switzerland and Europe.

Earlier, she also worked with UniCredit Banca MedioCredito in Milan and at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Rome.

Gross said: “I am thrilled to being given the opportunity of leading such a successful team like the one we have here in German-speaking Switzerland, which I have known now for many years.

“The region is one of the focus areas of our Group and I am beyond motivated to making my contribution and further growing the market as this exciting chapter of our story is being written.”

In addition, Pictet has named Michael Syz as the deputy head of Swiss-German market.

Syz, who is also working as a team leader of private banking for PWM’s Swiss-German market, joined Pictet in 2001.

In September this year, Pictet announced the appointment of Victor Aerni as the new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia.