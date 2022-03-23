European fintech Petale launches digital investment fund

European fintech firm Petale has launched a digital investment fund with a stable digital asset as well as an investment and payment application.

The offering is said to bring together blockchain, personal finance, and asset management segments. It allows customers to digitally certify and monetise physical or digital assets through technical, legal and ‘tokenisation’ processes.

The service offer also facilitates investment in the Petale crypto asset, which provides access to tokenised products collateralised through an investment fund focused on digital, green and strategic projects and capital markets.

According to the company, the tokenisation process will democratise access to profitable fractional products and will provide customers with a solution to manage and boost their assets.

Petale Group founding president Babacar Seck said: “Petale’s vision is an intergenerational project working to bring about an evolution in financial infrastructure, and to bequeath to future generations a more efficient, robust and transparent financial system. Our ambition is to make investment accessible to all, to make finance more inclusive.”

Petale is said to be associated with investment opportunities worth €300m. The firm is also working closely with asset managers, qualified investors and companies for further expansion in this segment.

Developed in line with European regulations, the Petale blockchain records all assets under management.

Claimed to be a ‘shared, transparent and unalterable ledger’, it enables the process of recording financial transactions and tracking digital assets’ appreciation and status.

In January this year, Crypto exchange Gemini bought digital asset portfolio management platform BITRIA to further bolster its custody and exchange capabilities.

In 2019, Societe Generale’s Kleinwort Hambros introduced digital interactive tool for exploring investment solutions.