Perpetual has announced the hiring of Mickey Janvier as head of distribution for the Americas.

Janvier will also lead a newly established team of distribution, sales, marketing, and product professionals with the aim of further growth and success.

He spent the last 12 years at abrdn in various roles, most recently leading both institutional intermediary sales channels. In addition, he has worked with a range of strategies across traditional equities, fixed income, multi-asset, liquid, and private alternatives.

Furthermore, the announcement of Janvier as head of distribution, Americas is a key step in the firm’s strategy for further integration and development of the combined Perpetual and Pendal organisation, following the acquisition of Pendal earlier this year.

Also, the combination of these two businesses should create a leading global asset manager with significant scale, a broad array of high-quality investment strategies, a global leader in ESG investing and a materially enlarged global distribution team.

“After an extensive search, we are pleased to announce Mickey in this key role of head of distribution for the Americas,” said Adam Quaife, chief distribution officer, Perpetual Limited.

“He brings a strong track record in driving flows in challenging environments, with tenacity, drive, and leadership skills that we believe to be so important in order for Perpetual to deliver on our growth ambitions.”

“I am excited to join Perpetual at this pivotal time, with each of the boutiques poised for growth backed by a strong organisational and strategic vision,” said Janvier. “I look forward to working with the respective institutional/consultant relations teams within each of our boutique firms to forward their vision and business and in helping the boutiques to grow their business within the intermediary channel.”

Perpetual was founded in 1886 and is one of Australia’s largest wealth managers, providing specialised investment management and wealth advice.