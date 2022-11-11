Patronas partners FundHero to bolster offering for asset managers

niiio through its SaaS platform seeks to serve as a one-stop-shop solution in asset and wealth management. Credit: ds_30 from Pixabay.

Patronas, a subsidiary of German firm niiio finance group, has partnered with Luxembourg-based FundHero to strengthen its SaaS platform’s risk management offering for asset management companies.

niiio’s platform, which offers risk management solution, will be equipped with a complementary solution that will focus on latest asset management needs of funds, fund companies among other institutional clients.

Under the collaboration, niiio will also utilise customer and synergy potentials to pursue its expansion plans.

Amid increasing regulatory requirements, rapid technological evolution and cost pressures, niiio via its SaaS platform seeks to become a one-stop-shop solution in asset and wealth management.

niiio finance group CEO and founder Johann Horch said: “In line with our strategy, our partnership with FundHero enables us to further optimise our product offering along the entire asset and wealth management value chain.

“With our one-stop-shop platform, we offer our customers an ecosystem that enables consistent process automation and maximum data consistency.

“By strengthening our risk management solutions, we are also tapping further opportunities for cross-selling and up-selling, as well as potential synergies between private wealth management and asset management.”

Luxembourg-based FundHero, with nearly 15 years of industry experience, caters to the risk management needs of institutional asset managers.

FundHero’s Managed Risk Services allows banks and financial service providers to evaluate risk indicators and meet regulatory reporting obligations.